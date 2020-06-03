David Crosby reveals that he’s working on new songs with Donald Fagen and Michael McDonald
Credit: Anna WebberDavid Crosby says he’s been working on two new songs this week, one of which was co-written by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer: Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen.
The 79-year-old folk-rock legend revealed in a Twitter message posted Monday that he was visiting his son and frequent collaborator James Raymond, and that “two new songs [were] being born.” Crosby goes on to say the one song was co-written by him and his son, and the other — titled “Rodriguez Tonight” — was co-penned by him, Raymond and Fagen.
In that same tweet, Crosby, who’s always been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, also commented about the riots and protests taking place around the U.S. in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
“America is on fire and the prez has his thumb up his a**,” he wrote.
In a separate tweet posted Monday, David shared some interesting details about another new song that’s earmarked for his next album.
“[T]here is one [new tune] that James and Michael McDonald wrote that Mike did some stellar vocals on,” Crosby said.
Yet another song that David says will be on the new album is “I Think I,” which he played live during his 2019 tour dates. A demo of the tune was debuted in January on the Freak Flag Flying podcast series.
In other news, Crosby is one of many music stars who are heard being interviewed in the two-part Epix docuseries Laurel Canyon, part two of which premieres this Sunday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.
David’s former bands The Byrds, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are among the many artists profiled during the program.
By Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.