Dave Matthews Band postpones summer tour to 2021; launches “Drive-In” livestream series
ABC/Paula LoboDave Matthews Band has postponed all of the group’s upcoming summer tour dates to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority,” DMB says in a statement.
Tickets purchased to the originally announced dates will be honored at the rescheduled ones. You also have the option to receive a refund at point of purchase.
For all ticket info, visit Tour.DaveMatthewsBand.com.
Meanwhile, if you’re in need of a Dave fix, you can check out the newly launched “Drive-In Concert Series.” Each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, DMB will premiere a full concert video from the group’s archives, and spotlight a different charity.
This week’s “Drive-In” video is a June 2019 show from Noblesville, Indiana, and will raise money for World Central Kitchen.
Visit DMBDriveIn.com for more info.
