Dave Mason to release reimagined version of debut album, ‘Alone Together,’ in July
Courtesy of Dave MasonCo-founding Traffic singer/guitarist Dave Mason will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his 1970 debut solo album, Alone Together, by releasing a newly re-recorded version of the eight-song collection titled Alone Together…Again on July 24.
The original album featured the soulful gem “Only You Know and I Know” and was certified gold for sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S. The record featured contributions from various guest musicians, including keyboardist Leon Russell; bassists Chris Ethridge, Larry Knechtel and Carl Radle; drummers John Barbata, Jim Capaldi, Jim Gordon and Jim Keltner; and backing singers Bonnie Bramlett, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear.
Mason recorded Alone Together…Again with members of his touring band, as well as several guest artists, including Doobie Brothers multi-instrumentalist John McFee.
“The main reason I wanted to reimagine this album was that I was never quite satisfied with how my vocals sounded,” Mason explains in a statement. “I like the songs and I like the performances but I was so young and it was my first solo album. The older I got the more the vocals bothered me and so I finally thought that I would sing the songs the way I first imagined them when I wrote them.”
He adds, “It may have taken me 50 years, but I am now truly satisfied with all of the songs and I really count this as one of my most satisfying artistic achievements.”
Alone Together…Again can be pre-ordered now on CD and digitally at DaveMasonMusic.com. The CD will come with a tri-fold pull-out replicating the original album’s poster artwork.
To mark the album’s arrival, Mason will take part in a Facebook Live event on July 24 featuring him telling stories and playing some songs.
Here’s the Alone Together…Again track list:
“Only You Know and I Know”
“Can’t Stop Worrying, Can’t Stop Loving”
“Waitin’ on You”
“Shouldn’t Have Took More Than You Gave”
“World in Changes”
“Sad and Deep as You”
“Just a Song”
“Look at You Look at Me”
By Matt Friedlander
