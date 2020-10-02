Dave Grohl responds to Nandi Bushell’s latest challenge: “I’m down, but I’m not out”
Noam Galai/Getty ImagesDave Grohl is readying his response to Nandi Bushell‘s latest challenge.
The ongoing drum battle between the Foo Fighters frontman and the 10-year-old musical prodigy took another delightful turn this week when Bushell released an original song about Grohl — titled “Rock and Grohl — The Epic Battle” — in response to the song he wrote about her.
While Grohl admits defeat in this round, he teases he’s got something new in the works.
“@Nandi_Bushell….I’m down, BUT I’M NOT OUT,” Grohl tweeted Friday. “Your epic song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…”
“IT’S ON!!!!” Bushell replied. “Mr Grohl, I cannot wait for the next round! This is so so so EPIC!!! I am so excited!”
Stay tuned for the continuation of one of the few good things to happen in 2020.
By Josh Johnson
