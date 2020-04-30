Dave Grohl “literally had to fight back tears” upon hearing about all-star “Times Like These” cover
BBCDave Grohl was “beyond humbled” by BBC Radio 1’s all-star charity cover of the 2003 Foo Fighters single, “Times Like These.”
In a letter sent to the BBC, Grohl writes that he “literally had to fight back tears” when his manager explained the project to him.
“That’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause,” Grohl writes. “To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago — I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.”
The musicians who participated in the cover, which is raising money for BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in support of vulnerable people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, include Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Royal Blood, Bastille, Yungblud, Biffy Clyro and Rag’n’Bone Man, plus pop artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld.
Grohl himself, as well as Foo drummer Taylor Hawkins, also took part.
“I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children in Need reach as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible,” Grohl writes.
“Thanks again, for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger,” he adds. “I look forward to the day that we’ll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.”
