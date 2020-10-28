Dave Grohl addresses his coffee addiction in mock commercial for “FreshPotix”
ABCDave Grohl is a lot of things: a world-famous musician, a director, and an all-around beloved guy. He’s also a giant coffee addict.
To address Grohl’s obsession with all things java, Foo Fighters have released a skit advertising FreshPotix, a fake drug to help you with your coffee addiction.
The video is stylized like all those pharmaceutical ads on TV, with Grohl lamenting how coffee has taken over his life, in between shots of him doing things like smoking coffee grounds out of a bong.
“With FreshPotix, I no longer have to shoplift or sell my body for that fantastic buzz that once kept me awake for 36 hours at a time, and sent me to the hospital for a CAT scan and psychiatric evaluation,” Grohl says in the commercial.
And, as with all those pharmaceutical ads, FreshPotix comes with a long list of side-effects, including “Violent Fits of Rage Towards Left-Handed People,” “Extra Toe” and “Cyrusvirus,” which is when “your voice changes to that of Billy Ray or Miley.”
You can watch the FreshPotix commercial streaming now on YouTube.
The skit is also a sequel of sorts to “Dave Grohl in FRESH POTS!”, a viral video from 2010 showing Grohl in full-on coffee mode while recording with Them Crooked Vultures.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.