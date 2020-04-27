Daughter Replaces Family Photos With Crayon Drawings One By One, Parents Don’t Notice For 11 Days
Kristen Vogler is the prankster of her family – and though most of her pranks are innocent, there was one that she’s been dying to pull, but never had the time – until the Coronavirus hit.
Kristen decided to use the quarantine to take a wall, full of family photos, and replace them with replicas, drawn with crayon.
Vogler replaced one photo per day with a hand drawn picture. F or a total of eleven days, Kristen replaced a photo, each day… and even though she thought she would get caught, several times, she didn’t. NO ONE NOTICED. It wasn’t until day eleven that her family noticed -and they had a good laugh about it.
What was your funniest prank? Are you pulling surprises with each other more, now?