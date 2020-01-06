‘Dating Sunday’: Yesterday’s was Year’s Busiest Online Dating Day
Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.
In addition to resolutions about things like eating healthier or exercising more, many people also see the new year as a time to get a fresh start on romance, and because of that, yesterday (January 5th), which was the first Sunday of the new year, is known as the year’s busiest online dating day and is called “Dating Sunday” or “Singles Sunday.” Sundays already tend to be the busiest day of the week for online dating, and experts say that it spikes up to 75 percent on Dating Sunday. What drives Dating Sunday, a representative for dating site Bumble told CNN, “It’s a mix of New Year’s resolutions, post-holiday breakups and Valentine’s Day around the corner.” Spurring it also is that meeting online has become the most popular way couples meet, so when you want to start the new year with a new relationship, people go to dating apps and sites. Here’s the complete story from CNN.