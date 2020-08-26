Dating Apps for 20-Year Age Gap & Tesla Owners
These days you can find a dating App for just about any situation. Here’s a couple of new ones making their rounds.
- There’s a new matchmaking app called 20 Dating, billed as the “World’s first extreme age gap dating site.” The site only matches users with people at least 20 years younger or older than them. Site creator David Minns says, “Trying to connect with someone more than 20 years older or younger on Tinder or Bumble is at best going to end up with a lot of rejection. Everyone knows where they stand on 20 Dating.” Currently the site has a 66% male, 32% female and 2% transgender gender ratio breakdown among its few hundred users. Membership is free and only an email is required to sign up.
- Tesla is working on a dating website exclusively for Tesla owners. Tesla Dating founder Ajitpal Grewal says the website was initially put up as a joke, but after seeing how much traction the site was getting, it’s now being turned into a real dating website. Grewal says you can pre-register for early access to the platform now, but you’ll have to prove Tesla ownership first, of course. Here’s more from Inside Hook.