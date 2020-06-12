Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba to undergo “months of rehab” following serious motorcycle accident
Daniel Knighton/Getty ImagesDashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba has a long road to recovery ahead of him after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident.
The band alerted fans on Twitter that, while Carrabba’s in good spirits, he will be out of commission for a while.
While posting a photo of the lead singer resting on hospital bed, Dashboard Confessional relayed Carrabba’s upbeat message regarding the incident, “Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening.”
The singer continued, “I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”
Carrabba added that, just because he will be prioritizing his recovery for the time being doesn’t mean he won’t speak up for what matters to him. The “Vindicated” singer promised, “I have not lost sight of the social justice issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter.”
Carrabba did admit that while he’s in the hospital, it “is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would.”
Because of that, the 45-year-old asked fans for their patience and to give him time to react to things by assuring, “If you don’t hear from me on critical social issue I trust that you will know where I stand.”
In a followup statement from Carrabba, the singer expressed, “To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it.”
By Megan Stone
