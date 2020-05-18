Daryl Hall, Patti LaBelle to perform at PHLove concert aiding Philadelphia-area charities
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for iHeartMedia; Walt Disney Television/ Lorenzo BevilaquaDaryl Hall and Patti LaBelle are among the artists set to headline PHLove, a one-off variety concert taking place this Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. ET that will raise money for and awareness about the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
The fund has been offering financial support to hundreds of nonprofit organizations in the Philadelphia area and Southern New Jersey that serve those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The show will feature performances and appearances by various celebrities from Philadelphia or with connections to the city, including Hall, LaBelle, Questlove, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee and many others. The event’s lineup also will include a number of surprise guests.
PHLove will air on several local television and radio stations, and also will stream nationwide at Inquirer.com and Radio.com.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund, supported in partnership by Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has raised $16 million over the last eight weeks and helped almost 400 regional nonprofits. However, additional funds are needed for the charity to help meet the communities’ needs.
“The additional funds raised from this event will not only make sure their doors remain open for those hardest hit in our community but ensure we stand ready to address emerging needs as well,” says Bill Golderer, the UWGPSNJ’s president and CEO.
For more information about the fund, visit PHLCOVID19Fund.org.
