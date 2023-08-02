Darius Rucker’s serving up new song + surprise: “Any guesses?”

Darius Rucker has big plans up his sleeves.

For one, we know he’s releasing a new song titled “Have A Good Time,” but there’s more.

“Big things happening Friday!! New song [check mark emoji] And… any guesses? #HaveAGoodTime #CountryMusic #SongoftheSummer,” Darius shares on TikTok.

Accompanying his post is a snippet of the upbeat “Have A Good Time.”

“Have a few hell yeahs/ Have some back porch hallelujahs/ Sipping on a sunset/ Where the good Lord’s talking to you/ Ride the lows/ Chase the highs/ Fall in love and love this life/ Place your bets/ No Regrets/ Don’t forget to have a good time,” goes the chorus.

“Have A Good Time” and more exciting news from Darius arrives Friday, August 4.

