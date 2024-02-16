98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

DARIUS RUCKER TO RELEASE MEMOIR THIS SPRING

February 16, 2024 9:12AM CST
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Darius Rucker is gearing up to publish a memoir.  He announced on social media Thursday (February 15th) that Life’s Too Short will drop on May 28th.

According to a report from People, readers will learn about Rucker’s life through the lense of his musical influences, including songs by artists like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, R.E.M., Kiss, Prince and more.

He wrote on Instagram, “If I look back at my life and try to see into my past, everything seems blurry. But then I lean in and start to hear something. Melodies. Chords. Harmonies. Lyrics.”

The autobiography will cover his time with Hootie and the Blowfish, his success as a solo artist, and his “stumbles, missteps and battles with demons.”

Rucker added, “This book is the story of my life as told through 23 songs that took me away, soaring, starting at ground level, living in a poor but happy home, never wanting for much more, enjoying what I had, even when times got tough, because I had my escape, my refuge, my music.”

Life’s Too Short is currently available for pre-order.

