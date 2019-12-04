Darius Rucker To Perform Pre-Race Concert Before Daytona 500
Darius Rucker will perform the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show prior to the 62nd running of “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 16th. It’s the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Darius said, “The energy at the track is always electric. We’re looking forward to performing for the awesome race fans.”
Tickets for the 2020 Daytona 500 can be purchased online at daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.
Before he hits the stage at the Daytona 500, Darius will appear on the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards this Thursday (Dec. 5th). The Awards will air live from the Music City Center in Nashville on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Darius reunited with the other Hootie & the Blowfish members earlier this year for their sold-out Group Therapy Tour. They released Imperfect Circle, their first new album in nearly 15 years, last month.
FAST FACTS
The 62nd annual Daytona 500 will be Darius’ fourth appearance at Daytona International Speedway – and his third appearance as a solo artist.
Darius and Hootie & The Blowfish were featured on last night’s (Tuesday, Dec. 3rd) Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special TV special on ABC.