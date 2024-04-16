Darius Rucker to Host World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
April 16, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Three-time Grammy winner, Darius Rucker is set to host this year’s World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Darius commented: “Golf is my biggest passion outside of music; so it’s an honor to be invited to be part of such a significant event for the sport.”
The induction ceremony kicks off the week of the 124th U.S. Open, will take place on June 10.
The event will be a live broadcast on the Golf Channel.
