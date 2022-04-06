DARIUS RUCKER TO HOST ANNUAL ST. JUDE BENEFIT ON JUNE 6TH

Darius said, “I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude. This show is always a highlight of the year for me, because it not only raises funds for a very important cause, but it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville for a fun night of incredible music.”
Tickets to Darius & Friends start at $50 with VIP options up to $150, available via AXS.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 8th) at 10 a.m. CT.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker)
A post shared by Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker)