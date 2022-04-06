      Weather Alert

DARIUS RUCKER TO HOST ANNUAL ST. JUDE BENEFIT ON JUNE 6TH

Apr 6, 2022 @ 8:21am
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Darius Rucker will host his 13th Annual Darius and Friends concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Monday, June 6th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The event, which unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, will feature an all-star roster of friends to be announced in the coming weeks. To date, Darius And Friends has raised more than $2.5 million.

Darius said, “I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude. This show is always a highlight of the year for me, because it not only raises funds for a very important cause, but it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville for a fun night of incredible music.”

Tickets to Darius & Friends start at $50 with VIP options up to $150, available via AXS.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 8th) at 10 a.m. CT.

