Darius Rucker To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

December 4, 2023 5:05PM CST
Darius Rucker will be honored today (Monday) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

His star is the 2,766th star on the walk and is located along the same stretch as Walt Disney’s and Elvis Presley’s stars.

Darius was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and won his third career Grammy in 2014 for his version of “Wagon Wheel,” and he topped the charts once again in 2021 with his song “Beers and Sunshine.”

Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar, and Gwen Stefani.

