Darius Rucker Taps Chapel Hart For Duet On Upcoming Album

Darius Rucker has enlisted America’s Got Talent trio Chapel Hart to join him on a song for his upcoming album called “Ol’ Church Hymn” which he will release on Friday, September 30th. The recording comes on the heels of another collaboration from Darius and the trio, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during last week’s AGT season finale on NBC.

Darius said, “Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’ I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

Chapel Hart’s Devynn Hart recently said, “He really took a chance on us . . . He saw some of our stuff online and he was like ‘I love what you ladies are doing. I have an idea and I want to hear you guys on this song.'”

Darius co-wrote “Ol’ Church Hymn,” which will be featured on his first solo project since 2017’s When Was the Last Time album.