Darius Rucker Talks About his Friend, Tiger Woods

Feb 27, 2021 @ 9:26am

During a recent interview, Darius Rucker was asked about his longtime friend, Tiger Woods – and if he thinks the iconic athlete will ever play golf again.

Rucker said, “I say, if Tiger wants to play again, he’ll play again.”  He added, “When it first happened, you’re all worried about his health, but now that we know what’s going on, I think Tiger is such a strong guy. I just want him to get better, get healthy.”

I would agree with that, 100%.  Nicely put.

Rucker and his son are not only avid golfers, but very good ones.  They are close with Woods’ family.

Credit: Andrew Reddington /Allsport
