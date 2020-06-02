Darius Rucker Speaks Out About George Floyd Death
Darius Rucker has spoken out, about the death of George Floyd. Rucker says that “Racism is not a born thing; it is a taught thing. It is not a strong belief; it is a weak belief. It is not a financial issue; it is a hatred issue.”
Rucker, who’s made millions in music, says he’s dealt with racism in his own life. The lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish did not always have it “easy,” rather, his life was full of challenge. He adds that “no man should die” the way George Floyd did. “I cannot watch that without tears welling in my eyes and a raw feeling of pain. The men who did that should face the justice that is promised by our laws.”
The Charleston, South Carolina, native then reflected on whether things would ever change… and encouraged his fans to come together.
Rucker says things will change, as our hearts change.