Darius Rucker Shares New Song ‘Beers And Sunshine’
Getty Images
Darius Rucker co-wrote his brand new single, “Beers And Sunshine,” during a physically-distanced Zoom writing session with producer Ross Copperman and fellow songwriters Josh Osborne and J.T. Harding. The song’s sentiment calls for slowing down to enjoy the simple things in life when the world feels out of control. You’ll love some of the lyrics in this song like “The Only BS I need is Beer & Sunshine”. That’s a country lyric for sure!
Darius said, “It’s certainly been a hard year so far with a lot of heaviness around us constantly. Like it says in the song, I don’t know how we fix any of these big, real issues that we’re facing, but while we work through this time I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends and family.”
“Beers And Sunshine” is the debut single from Darius’ upcoming album. It heads to radio today (Friday, August 7th).