98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Darius Rucker shares his favorite summer activities, calls bonfires “lame”

June 22, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Darius Rucker recently played a game of Flame or Lame on Instagram — summer activities style.

In the new Instagram Reel, Darius did a rapid-fire round of his favorite summer activities. Some of the things Darius weighed in on are fishing, being out on a pontoon boat, lighting a bonfire and summer school.  

So what does Darius enjoy doing the most in the summertime? Watch his Instagram Reel to find out.

Darius’ latest single, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” is currently ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

Here's Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss her Boyfriend on TV
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts