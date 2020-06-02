Darius Rucker responds to George Floyd’s death: “I really hope that we get better as a nation”
ABC/Randy HolmesDarius Rucker is expressing his remorse over the tragic death of George Floyd.
In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Darius shared a three-page statement detailing the pain and sorrow he felt watching the harrowing video of former white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd, who’s black, as Floyd repeatedly declared he couldn’t breathe before he became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
In addition to stating that the officers involved in the incident be brought to justice, Darius reveals that he’s experienced racism his entire life, from childhood to the present.
“As an American, a father, a son, a brother, a singer, a man… I have faced racism my whole life, from kindergarten to the life I live today. Racism is not a born thing; it is a taught thing. It is not a strong belief; it is a weak belief. It is not a financial issue; it is a hatred issue,” he proclaims.
“Over the course of my life, I guess I had just put it down to ‘that’s just the way it is.’ No, I know I had. It is no longer alright for me to perpetuate the myth that things are okay,” he continues.
Rucker says he’s compelled to create a world that is safe for his children, believing that we can transform our culture by looking inward and changing our hearts.
“I have kids whom I love and cherish, and to watch them go through this, to feel their anguish and anger trying to deal with this is heartbreaking for me. The question that keeps coming up is ‘will it ever change?’ And my answer now has to be ‘YES.’”
He also commends the peaceful protests taking place around the country over the past several days, citing them as an “extension” of the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi.
Darius ends his statement with a pledge for unity, encouraging readers to weed out their own biases to help make the world a better place.
“I really hope that we get better as a nation. My request to you guys is to search your heart on behalf of all of us, and root out any fear, hate or division you have inside of you,” he prompts. “We need to come together.”
Darius is among the many country artists who have raised their voices in response to Floyd’s death, including Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins, Jimmie Allen, and Dan + Shay.
By Cillea Houghton
