Darius Rucker Recommends shows to watch during Quarantine
Getty Images
Darius Rucker is a TV buff and has spent a good deal of time exploring new shows and catching up on series he loves during quarantine. His latest suggestions include Ozark and Peaky Blinders on Netflix and Billions on Showtime.
Darius will headline the live stream of his Darius & Friends benefit concert on Thursday (July 30th) at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also feature performances from Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence. For more information, CLICK HERE.