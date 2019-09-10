Darius Rucker, Randy Houser Sign On For Bahamas Benefit Concert
Darius Rucker, Randy Houser, Sugarland’s Kristian Bush, Devin Dawson, James Otto and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Mark Bryan will all come together to perform a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Dorian, which hit the Bahamas and reportedly killed at least 44 people. The show will take place on Monday (September 16th) at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Tickets for the benefit concert, which will also include an online auction, are on sale today (Tuesday, September 10th) at 10 a.m. CT , Tickets range in price from $35-$250. Click here for ticket information.
The event was organized by songwriter Patrick Davis’ organization, Songwriters In Paradise (SIP).