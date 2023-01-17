Darius Rucker Posts Condolences for American Idol Alum CJ Harris – Dead at 31 

Darius posted on Monday afternoon (1-16): “My heart goes out to CJ and his family. Sad Day.”

Following one of his performances, judge Keith Urban told him “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing. That’s why it’s so believable and real… I just believed it and I felt it.” CJ had finished sixth place in Season 13, in 2014. He toured with American Idol, following his appearance.

His last released single was “In Love,” from 2019.

A family member told TMZ that CJ suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night, in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he passed away. Harris was 31.

Fans have been leaving condolences on his most recent Twitter post.