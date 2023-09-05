Darius Rucker plays detective in scorching “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” video

Darius Rucker‘s acting chops take centerstage in the music video for “Fires Don’t Start Themselves.”

The cinematic video finds Darius playing a detective as he tries to uncover the cause of a house fire because, as his partner says, “fires don’t start themselves.” As the storyline unfolds, Darius discovers the culprits of the blazing home: a Bonnie & Clyde-esque couple.

Of the song, Darius shares, “When I first heard ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves,’ the hook immediately got me. The beginning of the chorus, ‘Let’s drink what’s left of this…’ is classic ’90s Country. I love it!”

“Fires Don’t Start Themselves” will appear on Darius’ forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy. The 14-track set arrives October 6 and can be preordered now.

