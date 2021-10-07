      Weather Alert

Darius Rucker Performs Unreleased New Song!

Oct 7, 2021 @ 6:05pm

Country music icon Darius Rucker took a trip down memory lane to pen his next potential top-charting hit. Back in August, a fan posted a video from his Tulsa, Oklahoma concert – where he gave his rowdy audience a sneak peek at an unreleased track called “Sara.”

The hitmaker joined forces with Ed Sheeran to write the reminiscent anthem about his fifth-grade girlfriend. “Ed kept asking me about her all day,” says the “Wagon Wheel” singer to the crowd about the writing process. “So, it’s my next record, I hope it’s my next single.” he added before he began his performance.

With his acoustic guitar in hand, he started to ponder where his fifth-grade girlfriend is in life, questioning whether or not her father still has a negative viewpoint on him, or if she is married with kids. Throughout the soulful unreleased ballad, he shares how he is not searching for a significant other but a loyal friend to depend on.

