Darius Rucker Opens Up about Divorce and Therapy

Darius Rucker Says He’s Learned ‘A Lot’ About Himself Through his Divorce: ‘Life Goes On’

So, it’s been three years: Darius Rucker announced his breakup from Beth Leonard, his wife of 20 years, in 2020. But, recently, in a new episode of Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, the 57-year-old discussed his split from Leonard, and what he has learned about himself, since.

Rucker swiftly explained to Bannen, “I learned how there’s help out there for people.” Rucker, who penned “Never Been Over” about his breakup, said music has “always been my therapy.”

“It’s just one of those songs, and I love it,” he added, adding that he completed it and thought, “Man, that was therapy, right there.”

The “Only Wanna Be with You” singer claimed that his “50-something self is a lot more forgiving than the mid-20-something self,” because he says he needs to be.

The Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer has been touring with the band, this year, and making the rounds of talk shows. He recently won a CMA Award for his charitable efforts.

Have you been through divorce? What was the biggest lesson you learned?