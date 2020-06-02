Darius Rucker , Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Speak Out About Racism In The U.S.
Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, and Darius Rucker all turned to social media in the last day or so to share their thoughts on the death of George Floyd and the racism issue in the U.S. As black men, or in the case of Kane, biracial, they are urging people to change their hearts and actions.
Darius Rucker posted:
Jimmie Allen posted:
Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked both peaceful protests and violent behavior around the country over the past several days.