98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Darius Rucker honors his mom with ‘Carolyn’s Boy’

October 6, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of UMG Nashville

Darius Rucker has released his new album, Carolyn’s Boy.

The record serves as Darius’ tribute to his late mom, Carolyn, who he says had an unwavering belief in him and his dreams.

“She believed in me more than I believed in myself. She’d tell me all the time, ‘You’re gonna make it; you’re gonna live your dream. I know you are. I can’t wait,’” Darius tells CBS Mornings‘ Jan Crawford.

Coming up, the “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker will discuss his new album with Willie Geist on this weekend’s episode of NBC’s Sunday TODAY and perform “Have A Good Time” on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, October 10, at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full track list for Carolyn’s Boy:

“Beers and Sunshine”
“In This Together”
“Never Been Over”
“Fires Don’t Start Themselves”
“Ol’ Church Hymn” featuring Chapel Hart
“7 Days”
“Same Beer Different Problem”
“Sara”
“Have a Good Time”
“Sure Would Have Loved Her”
“Southern Comfort”
“3am in Carolina”
“Life Me Up”
“Stargazing”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
3

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts