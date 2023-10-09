98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Darius Rucker Has a Song He’s Nervous to Let His Ex-Wife Hear

October 9, 2023 5:05PM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Darius Rucker’s new album, Carolyn’s Boy, mentions his late mother and includes a song about his ex-wife. He nearly didn’t record it.

“Never Been Over” is a nostalgic acoustic ballad about past love before heartbreak. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, Rucker discusses his upcoming song and tour.

Rucker stops short of calling the song his favorite and acknowledges the need to perform it during his upcoming European tour.

When asked if this was his first time discussing his divorce Rucker said, “Yeah, that was the first time I wrote a song about it and it was really — yeah, that was a tough song to write. It’s a tough song to sing. I love it.”

What do you think of Darius Rucker’s new album, “Carolyn’s Boy?”

