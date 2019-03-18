Darius Rucker does some “Thinking Out Loud” with pop star Ed Sheeran

ABC/Image Group LA – You can add Darius Rucker to the list of the country artists who’ve recently done some collaborating with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

“Had a blast writing with these boys! Too much fun!!!” Darius shared on Instagram, along with a snapshot of him working with Sheeran, and another posing with the pop star and three other co-writers.

The session took place in London, in Sheeran’s native England.

While it’s possible Darius could be working on his next country album, the new tunes could be for his band Hootie & the Blowfish, who are reuniting to both record new music and launch the Group Therapy Tour this summer.

In the past, Sheeran’s been to Nashville to hang out with Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans. He also co-wrote Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s most recent single together, “The Rest of Our Life.”

