      Weather Alert

Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley & Jon Pardi to perform at Pete Sake's Cancer Respite Foundation event

Mar 15, 2021 @ 4:00pm

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite FoundationDarius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Jon Pardi have joined the lineup for the For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation virtual fundraiser. 

The three stars will perform during the event, which raises money for the organization that supports adults who have cancer and their families. Other participating artists include Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Fran Drescher, along with Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez, Hugh Panaro and more. 

The For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation offers patients and their families a travel respite program and Staycation respite packages, among other resources. 

The event will also share the stories of cancer patients, highlighting their resiliency and how they overcame adversity. It streams on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.