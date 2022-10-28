DARIUS RUCKER CELEBRATES DIAMOND CERTIFICATION OF ‘WAGON WHEEL’

Darius Rucker celebrated his career 10th Number One hit, “Beers And Sunshine,” with a party in Nashville on Wednesday (October 26th). The event also acknowledged the RIAA Diamond certification, or 10X platinum certification, of “Wagon Wheel,” which is only the fourth country song to achieve that feat. The song actually passed the 11-million mark before the celebration took place. NBC’s Today show anchor Craig Melvin was on hand to celebrate and present Darius with the RIAA Diamond trophy in honor of his “Wagon Wheel” achievement.

Darius tells us: “‘Wagon Wheel’ has become part of the lexicon now and when I play it people lose their minds. The other night at the Opry we got to that song (and) everybody stood up and started dancing. How many times does that happen in the Opry? You know, I was cutting it because I liked the song and I heard it differently and I didn’t know I was gonna have this big of a hit with it, but, you know, it was a song that I wanted more people to hear. I just thought more people should hear it. It’s a great song.”

Darius recently released a new song called “Ol’ Church Hymn” featuring America’s Got Talent trio Chapel Hart. The song will be included on his upcoming album due out next year.