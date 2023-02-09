Darius does Rihanna: ‘Wakanda Forever’ cover arrives Friday

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Darius Rucker scored a Diamond-certified hit with his 2013 cover of Old Crow Medicine Show‘s “Wagon Wheel.” Could he now do the same with a Rihanna song?

“Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound,” he sings in a TikTok clip of her song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I love this movie. I love this song. Had to do it!! Should I release it?” he added.

It seems the public has spoken, as the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman confirmed on Twitter: “New music. That you may already know. Friday.”

While Darius has announced his next album, Carolyn’s Boy, should arrive soon, it’s unclear whether the Wakanda tune is part of it.

Of course, Rihanna’s set to play the halftime show at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

