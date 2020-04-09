Danzig premieres “One Night” cover from upcoming ‘Sings Elvis’ album
Cleopatra RecordsYou can now finally hear what it sounds like when Danzig Sings Elvis.
The Misfits frontman has premiered his take on “One Night,” which will appear on his long-in-the-works Elvis covers album. You can listen to it now streaming via RollingStone.com.
Danzig first announced his intention to record Sings Elvis way back in 2014. The 14-track collection will at last officially arrive on April 24.
Later this month, Danzig was supposed to play shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco to celebrate the release of Sings Elvis. However, they have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
