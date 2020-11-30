      Weather Alert

DaniLeigh is all about the money in her new music video for “Monique”

Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:00pm

Josh Brasted/WireImageDaniLeigh has dropped a music video for her latest single, “Monique,” from her album, Movie

The Florida rapper and singer finds herself rocking a long blonde ponytail in the video, while dancing in, on, around, and alongside a baby blue Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV, while she spits a braggadocios verse.

“That’s how I start up my week big money speech / Nothin’ I’m talkin’ is cheap / I just might speed through your block in my Jeep / Big money speech and my pockets Monique,” DaniLeigh raps.

The track could be a reference to the comedian Mo’Nique, who is moving forward with a lawsuit against Netflix for race and sex discrimination, after she received a lowball offer of $500,000 for a comedy special in 2019.

“Monique” is featured on Dani’s visual album, Movie, which features contributions from some of today’s hottest artists including Queen Naija, PartyNextDoor, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and more

Movie also features her smash singles, including “Dominican Miami” with Fivio Foreign, “Levi High” featuring DaBaby, and her RIAA-certified Platinum singles “Lil Bebe” and the “Easy” remix featuring Chris Brown, the latter of which peaked at #2 on Billboard’s Global 200 song chart.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

