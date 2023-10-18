Daniel Radcliffe on if He’s Wolverine or Not

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 8: Daniel Radcliffe poses at the opening night of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” on Broadway at The Hudson Theater on October 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

When the rumor came out that Daniel Radcliffe would play the iconic Marvel character Wolverine, the MCU fans went crazy, but Daniel is putting those rumors to rest.

The fact that pictures of Daniel working out and becoming buff fueled the rumor more, but during a recent interview, Daniel put the Wolverine talk to bed.

While being hooked up to a lie detector machine for a Vanity Fair interview, Daniel debunked the Wolverine chatter, “my parents are fitness people, and I picked up the desire to be buff from them. No, I’m not playing Wolverine.”

Now that you know it’s not Daniel Radcliffe playing Wolverine, who would be your choice and why?