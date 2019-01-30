Dangerous Cold is Record Setting But Warmer Weather is Coming this Weekend
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 30, 2019 @ 6:30 AM
Snowstorm in Finland.

Record setting cold and dangerous Wind Chills have caused a variety of School & Organizational closings today. Click here to see a list. To put the cold in historical terms….Back to Back -20 or colder days has only happened 3 times in Chicago recorded history:
Jan 16-17 1982

Dec 23-24 1983,

Jan 19-20 1985

A WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 to
  60 below zero this morning, and 35 to 50 below this afternoon
  through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could
  cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. In
  addition, the gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow
  in open areas through early afternoon, which could result in
  significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel.

Only 15 of a possible 54,020 days have been -20 or colder. The Good news we are expecting warmer temperatures this weekend. More on the historic aspect of the cold from WGN-TV here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Roy’s Trick on a -45 degree Day Weird Things Your Body Does in Freezing Cold Weather Eric Church Serenading 9-Year-Old Fan Is Totally Precious See “Black Panther” FOR FREE “Madden” Says the Rams Will Win the Super Bowl 30-27 Tim McGraw Kicking Off Super Bowl LIII Pregame Party
Comments