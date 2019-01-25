Dangerous Cold Cycle Starts Today

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 12 noon today for the Chicagoland Area. Wind Chills this morning were reported as low at -25 in Aurora, -19 in Crest Hill. The National Weather Service is predicting very cold temperatures for awhile. Here’s what the Weather Channel says we are in store for the next week including “Significant snow accumulations possible” on Monday 1/28.
|Day
|Description
|High / Low
|Precip
|Wind
|Humidity
|
Today
JAN 25
|PM Snow Showers
|
10°-4°
|
50%
|WSW 10 mph
|72%
|
Sat
JAN 26
|Mostly Cloudy
|
15°4°
|
20%
|WSW 6 mph
|73%
|
Sun
JAN 27
|Partly Cloudy
|
11°8°
|
20%
|NNW 5 mph
|72%
|
Mon
JAN 28
|Snow
|
30°0°
|
90%
|ESE 13 mph
|83%
|
Tue
JAN 29
|Partly Cloudy
|
3°-19°
|
10%
|WNW 16 mph
|83%
|
Wed
JAN 30
|Cloudy
|
-4°-16°
|
20%
|W 12 mph
|84%
|
Thu
JAN 31
|Partly Cloudy
|
1°-6°
|
20%
|WSW 10 mph
|77%
|
Fri
FEB 1
|Partly Cloudy
|
8°-7°
|
10%
|WNW 10 mph
|82%
|
Sat
FEB 2
|Partly Cloudy
|
13°6°
|
10%
|SW 10 mph
|82%
|
Sun
FEB 3
|Partly Cloudy
|
20°17°
|
20%
|SSW 9 mph
|93%
When is it Too Cold for School? Here’s what we found. Each school superintendent has to weigh a variety of weather, staffing and equipment factors before making the decision, and they have to face the public reaction as well.
During the severe cold, Metra plans to place speed restrictions on all its lines.
Frostbite possible within 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you need to head out, be sure to dress appropriately.
Oh by the way the National Weather Service says on Monday January 28th “Significant snow accumulations are possible”!