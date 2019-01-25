Dangerous Cold Cycle Starts Today

Day Description High / Low Precip Wind Humidity JAN 25 PM Snow Showers 10°-4° 50% WSW 10 mph 72 % JAN 26 Mostly Cloudy 15°4° 20% WSW 6 mph 73 % JAN 27 Partly Cloudy 11°8° 20% NNW 5 mph 72 % JAN 28 Snow 30°0° 90% ESE 13 mph 83 % JAN 29 Partly Cloudy 3°-19° 10% WNW 16 mph 83 % JAN 30 Cloudy -4°-16° 20% W 12 mph 84 % JAN 31 Partly Cloudy 1°-6° 20% WSW 10 mph 77 % FEB 1 Partly Cloudy 8°-7° 10% WNW 10 mph 82 % FEB 2 Partly Cloudy 13°6° 10% SW 10 mph 82 % FEB 3 Partly Cloudy 20°17° 20% SSW 9 mph 93 %

When is it Too Cold for School? Here’s what we found. Each school superintendent has to weigh a variety of weather, staffing and equipment factors before making the decision, and they have to face the public reaction as well.

During the severe cold, Metra plans to place speed restrictions on all its lines.

Frostbite possible within 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you need to head out, be sure to dress appropriately.

Oh by the way the National Weather Service says on Monday January 28th “Significant snow accumulations are possible”!