Dangerous Cold Cycle Starts Today
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 25, 2019 @ 9:04 AM

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 12 noon today for the Chicagoland Area. Wind Chills this morning were reported as low at -25 in Aurora, -19 in Crest Hill. The National Weather Service is predicting very cold temperatures for awhile. Here’s what the Weather Channel says we are in store for the next week including  “Significant snow accumulations possible” on Monday 1/28.

Day Description High / Low Precip Wind Humidity
Today

JAN 25

 PM Snow Showers

10°-4°

50%

 WSW 10 mph 72%
Sat

JAN 26

 Mostly Cloudy

15°4°

20%

 WSW 6 mph 73%
Sun

JAN 27

 Partly Cloudy

11°8°

20%

 NNW 5 mph 72%
Mon

JAN 28

 Snow

30°0°

90%

 ESE 13 mph 83%
Tue

JAN 29

 Partly Cloudy

3°-19°

10%

 WNW 16 mph 83%
Wed

JAN 30

 Cloudy

-4°-16°

20%

 W 12 mph 84%
Thu

JAN 31

 Partly Cloudy

1°-6°

20%

 WSW 10 mph 77%
Fri

FEB 1

 Partly Cloudy

8°-7°

10%

 WNW 10 mph 82%
Sat

FEB 2

 Partly Cloudy

13°6°

10%

 SW 10 mph 82%
Sun

FEB 3

 Partly Cloudy

20°17°

20%

 SSW 9 mph 93%

When is it Too Cold for School? Here’s what we found. Each school superintendent has to weigh a variety of weather, staffing and equipment factors before making the decision, and they have to face the public reaction as well.

During the severe cold, Metra plans to place speed restrictions on all its lines.

Frostbite possible within 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you need to head out, be sure to dress appropriately.

Oh by the way the National Weather Service says on Monday January 28th “Significant snow accumulations are possible”!

