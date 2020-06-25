Dancing With the Stars Producers Have Approached Dr. Anthony Fauci
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
According to The Daily Mail, producers for Dancing With the Stars have approached Dr. Anthony Fauci, to see if he would like to be a contestant, for season 29.
However, although he was flattered, Dr. Fauci, who is 79, turned down the invitation.