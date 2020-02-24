Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby Number Two
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is now a dad to two boys. He and his wife, Hannah, welcomed son Ames Alexander into the world on Friday (Feb. 21st) in Nashville weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz. Ames joins three-year-old big brother Asher.
Shay shared the news on Instagram on Friday with a few pictures of the newborn writing,L
Dan + Shay will kick off their Arena Tour on March 6th with the first of two shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with special guests Ingrid Andress and The Band Camino.