Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is awaiting baby #2, but he’s a little “Speechless” it’s not a girl
ABC/Image Group LA You can add one more name to the ever-growing list of country stars expecting babies these days: Shay Mooney.
Shay and his wife Hannah shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, along with a picture of their two-year-old son, Asher James. Of course, this week Dan + Shay also happen to have the top song in the country with “All to Myself.”
“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” Shay commented. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news.”
“We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl,” he added, “but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town.”
Soon-to-be big brother Asher will turn three on January 24.
If you’re keeping up with who has a baby on the way, here’s the rundown: Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Young, Midland’s Mark Wystrach, Dylan Scott, Jordan Davis, and Kane Brown.
FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley welcomed their second child, a son named Luca Reed, early Monday.
