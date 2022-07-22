DAN + SHAY’S NEW SINGLE IS ‘QUINTESSENTIAL’ LOVE SONG

Dan + Shay have a brand new single at Country radio called “You,” and as Dan Smyers tells us, it’s what he and his muscial partner Shay Mooney do best.
“It’s been a fan favorite since we dropped the album, and you know it feels good to get it out on country radio. This feels like a quintessential Dan + Shay love song, and I think that’s why our fans are reacting to it. That’s what we do, it’s authentic for us, it’s genuine, and we’re fired up. It’s a new era, a new chapter to get it out on country radio.”
“You” is the fifth single off their 2021 album, Good Things.
Dan + Shay will perform the song live during their Here And Now stadium show with headliner Kenny Chesney on Saturday (July 23rd) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The show also features Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.
CHECK IT OUT