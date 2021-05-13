Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Mourns Loss Of Rescue Dog

Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, mourn the loss of their fifth rescue dog, named Missy. The couple adopted the 16-year-old pup, who was in declining health, from a rescue organization, in late February.
Dan shared the sad news of Missy’s death from terminal cancer, last night (Wednesday, April 12th), writing in part, “We knew when we adopted her at age 16 with terminal cancer that our time together would be limited, but it’s still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one. She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful.”
Dan also sang the praises of his wife, by writing, “can’t say enough about the grace and patience of my superhero wife @abbysmyers for dedicating every waking minute to this sweet girl: from hand-feeding each meal, to giving her all the happy days in the sun . . .”
Dan and Abby are also parents of fellow rescue dogs Joy, Chief, Ghost, and Mac.
