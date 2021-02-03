Dan + Shay will release a new single called “Glad You Exist” on Friday
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Dan + Shay will release a new single called “Glad You Exist” on Friday (Feb. 5th). They posted a message on Instagram writing in part, “We’ve spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon) . . . This song has taken on new meaning not being able to see our loved ones in person, but throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart. These words hold a special place in our hearts, and hopefully they will in yours too.” “Glad You Exist” follows up the duo’s latest chart-topper, “I Should Probably Go To Bed.”
Earlier this week Voice Judge Blake Shelton announced Dan + Shay will be his Battle Advisors on the upcoming season of “The Voice”. That means they’ll offer vocal tips and tricks to Team Blake members. Season 20 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ kicks off Monday, March 1st.