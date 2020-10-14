Dan + Shay Try To Avoid Feeling The Pressure Of Their Success
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
With a string of chart-topping hits to their credit, Dan + Shay are quite comfortable at the top of the charts. The duo seem to have the Midas touch, turning everything they release to country radio into gold, or in a their case, platinum. Dan Smyers and Shane Mooney have also written the majority of the songs they’ve recorded, so when it comes to writing these days, the pressure to follow up their prior success can be intense.
But as Shay tells us EXCLUSIVELY, he and Dan try not to let expectations get in the way.
“There’s a lot of pressure, you know, on that to make something that is, you know, universally loved and try not to put ourselves into too much of a box but overall when we get in the writer’s room we try not to think through that too much. We don’t think into it. We just try to write a great song and we kind of know whenever we got that and so usually when we dive in on a song we hopefully have something special there.”