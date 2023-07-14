98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

DAN + SHAY TO RELEASE ‘BIGGER HOUSES’ ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

July 14, 2023 9:15AM CDT
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dan + Shay announced Thursday (July 13th) that their fifth studio album Bigger Houses, will be available on September 15th.

In addition to the lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” the album will feature “2 more of [their] favorite songs, ‘Heartbreak On The Map,’ and the title track, ‘Bigger Houses.’” All three tracks are available now.

They wrote on Instagram, “We poured every bit of our hearts into this album and truly cannot wait for y’all to hear it.  New era starts now!”

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING

  1. Breakin’ Up With a Broken Heart – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley
  2. Save Me The Trouble – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds
  3. Heartbreak On The Map – Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith
  4.  Always Gonna Be – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds
  5. For The Both of Us – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds
  6. Then Again – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds
  7. Heaven + Back – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson
  8. What Took You So Long – Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins
  9. Missing Someone – Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson
  10. We Should Get Married – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert
  11. Neon Cowgirl – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley
  12. Bigger Houses – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

