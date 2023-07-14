DAN + SHAY TO RELEASE ‘BIGGER HOUSES’ ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

Dan + Shay announced Thursday (July 13th) that their fifth studio album Bigger Houses, will be available on September 15th.

In addition to the lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” the album will feature “2 more of [their] favorite songs, ‘Heartbreak On The Map,’ and the title track, ‘Bigger Houses.’” All three tracks are available now.

They wrote on Instagram, “We poured every bit of our hearts into this album and truly cannot wait for y’all to hear it. New era starts now!”

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING