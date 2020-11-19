Dan + Shay To Perform For First Time At American Music Awards
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Dan + Shay will make their debut appearance as performers on this Sunday’s (Nov. 22nd) American Music Awards. They are also nominated for Collaboration and Favorite Country Song for “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, as well as Favorite Country Duo or Group.
The lastest round of performers also includes Bieber, Lewis Capaldi, The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat, in addition to previously announced Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.
The AMAs will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and will air live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
